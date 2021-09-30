Memorial honors Botham Jean at Harding University

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Several hundred students and faculty spent Wednesday honoring a Harding University graduate that many people at the event said made a difference in people’s lives.

According to content partner KARK, Harding University hosted an event to unveil a memorial in honor of Botham Jean.

Jean, who graduated from the Searcy-based university in 2016, was killed at his Dallas home in Sept. 2018.

In addition to university officials, Jean’s mother, Allison, spoke about her son’s life.

“The pain of losing my son never goes away but we are comforted by the life he lived,” Allison Jean said.

The memorial is in front of the David B. Burks Heritage Building on the Searcy campus.

Officials said Jean was an intern for a local campus ministry, was a resident assistant and was a member of a singing group, the Good News Singers, while he attended Harding.

