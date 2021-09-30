Missouri’s gas tax goes into effect Friday; what you can do to save

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s gas tax increase will go into effect on Friday.

Governor Parson signed this into law back in May as a way to pay to fix some of the roads and bridges in Missouri.

Missourians will be able to get a refund on July 1, 2022, for this tax, but you will need your receipts. The receipts must be kept for three years. Once a year, people who buy gas for vehicles weighing less than 26,000 pounds will be able to submit a claim for a refund that is equal to the amount of the increase in the gas tax.

One Missouri driver said she drives a lot each day, and that it is going to take some time before seeing the tax start to add up.

“Where it’s going to come down to it, where you will see the difference is annual, how much more you’re spending in gas this year vs the previous year,” said Rhonda Wilkening.

The following information will be required when submitting a refund claim:

1. Vehicle identification number of the motor vehicle into which the motor fuel was delivered;

2. Date of sale;

3. Name and address of who is buying

4. Name and address of who is selling

5. Number of gallons purchased

6. Number of gallons purchased and charged Missouri fuel tax, as a separate item.

Missouri Department of Revenue is developing an online form for you to submit.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.