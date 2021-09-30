NEA residents appointed to state plant board

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson appointed several Northeast Arkansas men to the Arkansas State Plant Board.

New members of the 19-member board representing NEA include:

David Gammill, Tyronza: Practical corn, peanut, sorghum, turf, or wheat grower, actively and principally engaged in the production of corn, peanuts, sorghum, turf, or wheat.

Mark Hopper , Mountain Home: Representing pest control operators. Nominated by the Arkansas Pest Management Association.

Marty Eaton , Jonesboro: Seed dealer, actively and principally engaged in the business. Nominated by the Arkansas Seed Dealers’ Association.

Lance Schmidt , Pocahontas: Seed grower, actively and principally engaged in the business. Nominated by the Arkansas Seed Growers Association.

Travis Senter, Osceola: Farmer, actively and principally engaged in the production of corn, cotton, peanuts, rice, sorghum, soybeans, turf, or wheat.

“The Plant Board is one of the most significant commissions for Arkansas agriculture,” the governor was quoted as saying in Thursday’s news release. “I am confident this first-rate slate of new members will ensure Arkansas agriculture remains Number 1.”

Others appointed to the board include:

Matthew Marsh , Cammack Village: Practical rice grower, actively and principally engaged in the production of rice.

Mark Morgan, Clarksville: Practical horticulturist or nurseryman, actively and principally engaged in the business. Nominated by the Arkansas State Horticultural Society and the Arkansas Green Industry Association.

Matt Miles , McGehee: Practical soybean grower, actively and principally engaged in the production of soybeans.

Lester Scott, Little Rock: Representing pesticide manufacturers. Nominated by the Arkansas Crop Protection Association.

Mark Hartz , Stuttgart: Representing agricultural aviators. Nominated by the Arkansas Agricultural Aviation Association.

Richard Watts, Watson: Representing the forest sector. Nominated by the Arkansas Forestry Association.

Nathan Reed, Marianna: Farmer, actively and principally engaged in the production of corn, cotton, peanuts, rice, sorghum, soybeans, turf, or wheat.

Reynold Meyer, Eudora: Practical livestock producer, actively and principally engaged in the production of livestock.

Bruce Alford, Lewisville: Practical forage grower, actively and principally engaged in the production of forage.

The Arkansas Senate must approve the appointments, which will expire on Oct. 1, 2023.

