Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

NEA residents appointed to state plant board

Governor Asa Hutchinson appointed several Northeast Arkansas men to the Arkansas State Plant...
Governor Asa Hutchinson appointed several Northeast Arkansas men to the Arkansas State Plant Board.(Pixabay)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson appointed several Northeast Arkansas men to the Arkansas State Plant Board.

New members of the 19-member board representing NEA include:

  • David Gammill, Tyronza: Practical corn, peanut, sorghum, turf, or wheat grower, actively and principally engaged in the production of corn, peanuts, sorghum, turf, or wheat.
  • Mark Hopper, Mountain Home: Representing pest control operators. Nominated by the Arkansas Pest Management Association.
  • Marty Eaton, Jonesboro: Seed dealer, actively and principally engaged in the business. Nominated by the Arkansas Seed Dealers’ Association.
  • Lance Schmidt, Pocahontas:  Seed grower, actively and principally engaged in the business. Nominated by the Arkansas Seed Growers Association.
  • Travis Senter, Osceola: Farmer, actively and principally engaged in the production of corn, cotton, peanuts, rice, sorghum, soybeans, turf, or wheat.

“The Plant Board is one of the most significant commissions for Arkansas agriculture,” the governor was quoted as saying in Thursday’s news release. “I am confident this first-rate slate of new members will ensure Arkansas agriculture remains Number 1.”

Others appointed to the board include:

  • Matthew Marsh, Cammack Village: Practical rice grower, actively and principally engaged in the production of rice.
  • Mark Morgan, Clarksville: Practical horticulturist or nurseryman, actively and principally engaged in the business. Nominated by the Arkansas State Horticultural Society and the Arkansas Green Industry Association.
  • Matt Miles, McGehee: Practical soybean grower, actively and principally engaged in the production of soybeans.
  • Lester Scott, Little Rock: Representing pesticide manufacturers. Nominated by the Arkansas Crop Protection Association.
  • Mark Hartz, Stuttgart: Representing agricultural aviators. Nominated by the Arkansas Agricultural Aviation Association.
  • Richard Watts, Watson: Representing the forest sector. Nominated by the Arkansas Forestry Association.
  • Nathan Reed, Marianna: Farmer, actively and principally engaged in the production of corn, cotton, peanuts, rice, sorghum, soybeans, turf, or wheat.
  • Reynold Meyer, Eudora: Practical livestock producer, actively and principally engaged in the production of livestock.
  • Bruce Alford, Lewisville: Practical forage grower, actively and principally engaged in the production of forage.

The Arkansas Senate must approve the appointments, which will expire on Oct. 1, 2023.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck is causing some minor trffic issues this morning in Bono.
Crash slows morning commute
In this Feb. 25, 2021 photo, Dollar Tree store logos indicating that everything in the store is...
Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Jonesboro police arrested Joe Gonzalez, 23, of Jonesboro on suspicion of battery-2nd degree...
Fight with staff at hospital leads to arrest, police say
A judge sentenced a Newport woman to 35 years in prison for permitting child sexual abuse.
Wife convicted of permitting husband’s child sex crimes

Latest News

When the old Speedy’s Dragstrip closed a couple of years ago, many thought Newport’s racing...
Racing returns to Newport with new track
The track's owner hopes to begin having races in October.
Racing returns to Newport with new track
A local man buys gas at Kidds on Broadway.
Missouri’s gas tax goes into effect Friday; what you can do to save
University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville
Over $1 million grant to help with workforce development, employment