North Little Rock five-star guard Nick Smith commits to Arkansas

Football is #8 and will be on College Gameday this weekend. Men’s Basketball tipped off preseason practice, Eric Musselman’s crew are fresh off a run to the Elite Eight.

He also got one of the top 10 players in the nation to commit. North Little Rock senior guard Nick Smith verballed Wednesday night. Smith is the first five-star player to commit to Arkansas since Bobby Portis back in 2013. He’s #6 in ESPN’s list of Top 100 recruits in 2022. Smith played the last two seasons at Sylvan Hills, leading the Bears to the 5A State Semifinals in 2021. He transferred to NLR this summer.

You can watch Smith in Jonesboro on December 2nd - 4th. North Little Rock is one of 8 teams in the field for the 36th Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic.

