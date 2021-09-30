Energy Alert
Options for COVID treatments increase with monoclonal antibody therapy in region

Hilltop Market Therapy provides this service in a separate facility
By Imani Williams
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The options to treat positive COVID patients are increasing across the state.

The Arkansas Department of Health is expanding where patients can receive monoclonal antibody therapy.

Pharmacies and clinics were given permission to start providing antibody therapy back in August. A few pharmacies in Jonesboro recently started, including Hilltop Market Pharmacy.

“The Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Pharmacy Association are trying to provide care for individuals in underserved counties and also counties where our health centers are just overwhelmed with COVID positive cases,” said Rian Snell, pharmacist and owner of Hilltop Market Pharmacy.

Snell said they have been providing the therapy for two weeks.

So far, they have seen a constant flow of patients.

“What we are seeing in the antibody therapy is that we are treating most patients who are unvaccinated because those are the ones that are mostly contracting COVID,” said Snell.

When Snell’s team was asked to do this, he said they did not second guess adding this service.

He said they are just trying to help health care workers at hospitals and to keep people healthy.

“We’ve had several doctors refer patients to us and also through our testing program. And we’ve had many patients self refer themselves,” said Snell.

Snell said doctors can also refer patients or patients can call the pharmacy to set up an appointment.

