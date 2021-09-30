Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Portageville finalizes loan to install new water meter systems

By Breanna Harris
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Portageville City Hall is making improvements to the city’s water meters.

The new system will allow residents to track their water usage with a smart phone.

”We’re looking forward to it, we’re really excited about this,” Alderman Rodi Walker said.

Portageville Alderman Rodi Walker said the new cellular water meter systems will save residents on water.

“I believe it will help on both ends for the city and the citizens,” he said. “I think they’ll actually see a price difference better to them with the meter reads.”

The new meters automatically read water usage four times a day and transmit that data to city hall.

“This will stop us from having to go around and physically read the meters. It’ll automatically calculate your bill, plus should you have a leak, we’ll know about it,” said Berry.

Mayor Vince Berry said customers may install an app on a smart phone and monitor their water usage. It would also notify the customer and the city about potential leaks.

“There is a way of getting on the app and if you flush your toilet, it can actually tell you how much water you used when flushing that toilet or doing your dishes or anything along those lines,” Berry said.

Berry said Portageville is the first city in the Bootheel to use this cellular system. He’s excited about the improvements to the city services.

“Our idea on it is, number one, it saves on water, it’s environmentally friendly because we’ll know almost immediately when you have a water leak or within 12 hours. It saves on labor; we won’t have to worry about going out and actually reading the meter unless there’s a really odd reading. It saves on labor here at city hall and preparing the bill and it makes it more convenient and user friendly for our customers, which is our main goal,” said Mayor Vince Berry.

Portageville City Hall plans to have 1,300 of the smart meters installed by next year.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quake Lewellyn
Source: Quake Lewellyn reaches plea deal with prosecutors
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
During a recent visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay,...
Visitor finds 4.38-carat diamond at Arkansas park
Deputies arrested a man suspected of breaking into a store and stealing cigarettes.
Store burglary caught on camera, suspect in custody
Jonesboro police arrested Joe Gonzalez, 23, of Jonesboro on suspicion of battery-2nd degree...
Fight with staff at hospital leads to arrest, police say

Latest News

Senators voted to re-refer SB732, sponsored by Sen. Blake Johnson (R-Corning), back to the...
COVID vaccine coercion bill heads back to Senate committee
Dr. Tom Risch at A-State compares the rare Ivory-Billed Woodpecker to the more common Pileated...
Rare woodpecker extinction raises concern for future of other endangered animals
FILE
Osceola receives $2.8 million water grant
Quake Lewellyn
Source: Quake Lewellyn reaches plea deal with prosecutors
Corky’s BBQ in Memphis announces new ownership
Corky’s BBQ in Memphis announces new ownership