Portageville finalizes loan to install new water meter systems

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Portageville City Hall is making improvements to the city’s water meters.

The new system will allow residents to track their water usage with a smart phone.

”We’re looking forward to it, we’re really excited about this,” Alderman Rodi Walker said.

Portageville Alderman Rodi Walker said the new cellular water meter systems will save residents on water.

“I believe it will help on both ends for the city and the citizens,” he said. “I think they’ll actually see a price difference better to them with the meter reads.”

The new meters automatically read water usage four times a day and transmit that data to city hall.

“This will stop us from having to go around and physically read the meters. It’ll automatically calculate your bill, plus should you have a leak, we’ll know about it,” said Berry.

Mayor Vince Berry said customers may install an app on a smart phone and monitor their water usage. It would also notify the customer and the city about potential leaks.

“There is a way of getting on the app and if you flush your toilet, it can actually tell you how much water you used when flushing that toilet or doing your dishes or anything along those lines,” Berry said.

Berry said Portageville is the first city in the Bootheel to use this cellular system. He’s excited about the improvements to the city services.

“Our idea on it is, number one, it saves on water, it’s environmentally friendly because we’ll know almost immediately when you have a water leak or within 12 hours. It saves on labor; we won’t have to worry about going out and actually reading the meter unless there’s a really odd reading. It saves on labor here at city hall and preparing the bill and it makes it more convenient and user friendly for our customers, which is our main goal,” said Mayor Vince Berry.

Portageville City Hall plans to have 1,300 of the smart meters installed by next year.

