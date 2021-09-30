Humid and Rainy Through the Weekend

We’re wrapping up the month of September and starting October humid and rainy. Rain and scattered downpours will keep temperatures mostly in the 70s today. Some will continue to see their rain amounts rise while others may not pick up as much. A little more sun on Friday helps temperatures return to the 80s. Scattered shower and storm chances last through the weekend making you keep the rain gear close by. There will be some dry stretches in between rounds of rain. Lower humidity starts to drift in on Monday. The air may not completely clear out as low shower chances linger in the forecast next week. Overnight temperatures will be close to the 50s by Tuesday morning.

