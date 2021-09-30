Weekend Rain Chances

It’ll be a rainy and humid start to October. Some will continue to see their rain amounts rise while others may not pick up as much over the weekend. A little bit more sun on Friday helps temperatures return to the 80s as we dodge more showers and storms. We don’t see rain chances drop until Sunday afternoon. Lower humidity starts to drift in on Monday along with more sunshine. Most stay dry, but a few still may see a few showers. 50s and low 60s in the morning start back on Tuesday. Stay dry!

