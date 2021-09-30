Sept. 30: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Grab an umbrella this morning. We’re wrapping up the month of September and starting October humid and rainy.

Rain and scattered downpours will keep temperatures mostly in the 70s today. Some will continue to see their rain amounts rise while others may not pick up as much.

A little more sun on Friday helps temperatures return to the 80s. Scattered shower and storm chances last through the weekend making you keep the rain gear close by.

There will be some dry stretches in between rounds of rain. Lower humidity starts to drift in on Monday.

Meteorologist Zach Holder will have your morning forecast

News Headlines

Congress is moving to avert one crisis while putting off another with the Senate poised to approve legislation that would fund the federal government into early December.

Two new COVID-19 senate bills regarding vaccine mandates and employee rights in Arkansas have been filed since Monday.

Arkansas lawmakers search for consensus on Congressional maps.

A pantry in Popular Bluff is seeing a surge of people needing help with food and other supplies.

It’s that time of year again for property owners, and tax collectors are stressing safer ways to pay your taxes.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories

