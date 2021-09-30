Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sept. 30: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Grab an umbrella this morning. We’re wrapping up the month of September and starting October humid and rainy.

Rain and scattered downpours will keep temperatures mostly in the 70s today. Some will continue to see their rain amounts rise while others may not pick up as much.

A little more sun on Friday helps temperatures return to the 80s. Scattered shower and storm chances last through the weekend making you keep the rain gear close by.

There will be some dry stretches in between rounds of rain. Lower humidity starts to drift in on Monday.

Meteorologist Zach Holder will have your morning forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Congress is moving to avert one crisis while putting off another with the Senate poised to approve legislation that would fund the federal government into early December.

Two new COVID-19 senate bills regarding vaccine mandates and employee rights in Arkansas have been filed since Monday.

Arkansas lawmakers search for consensus on Congressional maps.

A pantry in Popular Bluff is seeing a surge of people needing help with food and other supplies.

It’s that time of year again for property owners, and tax collectors are stressing safer ways to pay your taxes.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck is causing some minor trffic issues this morning in Bono.
Crash slows morning commute
In this Feb. 25, 2021 photo, Dollar Tree store logos indicating that everything in the store is...
Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Police report: Blytheville councilwoman assaulted at business
A judge sentenced a Newport woman to 35 years in prison for permitting child sexual abuse.
Wife convicted of permitting husband’s child sex crimes

Latest News

Grab an umbrella before you head out this morning.
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Sue Chrisco is this month's recipient of the Gr8 Acts of Kindness award.
Izard County Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner offers help in times of need
Allied animal ER
Animal hospital reduces hours due to vet shortage
“We just don’t have any veterinarians willing to come in and work a few extra shifts,”
Animal hospital reduces hours due to vet shortage