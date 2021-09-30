Store burglary caught on camera, suspect in custody

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies arrested a man suspected of breaking into a store and stealing cigarettes.

Early Wednesday morning, surveillance cameras captured a man force his way into the Dollar General Store at 869 Highway 13 in McRae.

Once inside, according to a White County Sheriff’s Office news release, the man stole several items from the store, including cigarettes.

While investigating, detectives identified 35-year-old Donald Eugene Cole of McRae as a possible suspect and took him in for questioning.

“Cole provided a statement of his involvement,” the Thursday news release stated.

A judge found probable cause to arrest Cole on suspicion of commercial burglary and set his bond at $15,000. His next court appearance is on Nov. 2.

