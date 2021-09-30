Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Visitor finds 4.38-carat diamond at Arkansas park

During a recent visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay,...
During a recent visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay, Calif., found a 4.38-carat yellow diamond.(Arkansas State Parks)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFRESSBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When a California woman returns home from her visit to Arkansas, she will be carrying a bright, shiny souvenir.

During a recent visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay, Calif., found a 4.38-carat yellow diamond.

It is the largest diamond discovered at the Murfreesboro park this year.

According to a Thursday news release from Arkansas State Parks, Wredberg found the giant gem sitting on top of the ground within an hour of searching.

“I didn’t know it was a diamond then, but it was clean and shiny, so I picked it up,” she said.

She gave the stone to her husband, Michael, who took it to the park’s Diamond Discovery Center for identification. Park staff told him he was in possession of a very large yellow diamond.

“When I first saw this diamond under the microscope, I thought, ‘Wow, what a beautiful shape and color!’,” said Park Superintendent Caleb Howell. “Mrs. Wredberg’s diamond weighs more than four carats and is about the size of a jellybean, with a pear shape and a lemonade yellow color.”

Park Interpreter Waymon Cox said the Wredbergs picked the perfect day to hunt diamonds.

“Many visitors surface search for diamonds after a good rain. More than one inch of rain fell at the park between September 19 and 21,” Cox said. “The soil had dried a little, and the sun was out when Mrs. Wredberg visited two days later. She was in just the right place to see her diamond sparkle in the morning sunlight!”

Keeping with park tradition, Wredberg named her find “Lucy’s Diamond” in honor of her husband’s kitten.

“The name is sentimental to us,” she said. “Lucy is mostly gray but has slight tints of yellow in her fur, similar to the light yellow of my diamond.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck is causing some minor trffic issues this morning in Bono.
Crash slows morning commute
In this Feb. 25, 2021 photo, Dollar Tree store logos indicating that everything in the store is...
Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Police report: Blytheville councilwoman assaulted at business
A judge sentenced a Newport woman to 35 years in prison for permitting child sexual abuse.
Wife convicted of permitting husband’s child sex crimes

Latest News

Memphis police are on the scene and report the victim is in critical condition. No other...
LIVE: Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; school on lockdown
The HUB needs your help with winter donations
Homeless resource center seeks winter donations
Man found guilty of assault, child abuse
When the old Speedy’s Dragstrip closed a couple of years ago, many thought Newport’s racing...
Racing returns to Newport with new track