Amber Alert issued after N.C. ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect believed to have abducted 2-year-old son

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old child believed to have been abducted from a home in Clayton, N.C.

Police say 2-year-old Dior Singleton is believed to have been abducted by 31-year-old Camille Nechelle Singleton.

Dior is described as a Black child, about 3 feet tall and weighing about 35 pounds.

Camile Singleton is described as a Black woman, about 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes with possible face acne.

Camile Singleton is wanted for first-degree murder of 68-year-old Inita Gaither.

Clayton police say they were doing a welfare check at a home on Crawford Parkway around 4:30 pm Thursday when they found Gaither, the homeowner, dead.

Officers identified Camile Singleton as the suspect and issued an arrest warrant for first-degree murder.

Police say Singleton is related to Gaither.

Singleton was last known to be operating a white U-Haul pickup truck and investigators believe she has fled the area.

Officers say she could be headed toward Arkansas, Virginia, or Macon Georgia.

Singleton may be traveling with her 2-year-old son, Dior.

Police say Singleton should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Clayton Police Department immediately at (919) 553-0158, or call 911 or *HP.

