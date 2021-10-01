Attorney General Rutledge, Centene reach $15.2 million settlement

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A company must pay the state of Arkansas $15.2 million to settle claims involving the state’s Medicaid system, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Thursday.

The settlement between the state of Arkansas and Centene Corporation involved a several-year investigation, Rutledge said.

“This settlement will end General Rutledge’s review of the business practices of Arkansas Total Care and its Pharmacy Benefit Manager, Envolve, which began with allegations that Centene was using these companies to overcharge the state of Arkansas for medications in its Medicaid program,” Rutledge said in a news release. “To settle these claims, Centene must pay $15,228,318.72 to the state of Arkansas.”

The company also has to provide the state with information on the payment and adjudication of all pharmacy benefit claims, Rutledge said. The information also includes the exact amount paid to a pharmacy for every pharmaceutical claim made.

The debate over the issue also went to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020, officials said.

