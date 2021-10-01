Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Corky’s BBQ in Memphis announces new ownership

Corky’s BBQ in Memphis announces new ownership
Corky’s BBQ in Memphis announces new ownership(Source: Morris MArketing Group)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Corky’s BBQ in Memphis announced Thursday its sale to BBQVC Food Group, LLC.

BBQVC Food Group is led by Jimmy Stovall, a 27-year Corky’s employee and Corky’s CEO. BBQVC Food Group acquired the entire Corky’s family of companies from an investment group led by Dobbs Equity Partners, LLC, which also includes members of the Pelts family.

Corky’s was founded by Don Pelts in 1984 and grew from a single BBQ restaurant to an organization with roughly 300 employees and multiple businesses.

“As a Memphis family-based company, we have loved Corky’s for many years and while it was a difficult decision, we know Jimmy and BBQVC Food Group will be wonderful stewards of the company and employees and will continue to grow the company to offer delicious Corky’s meals and superior service to more and more people in the future,” said John H. Dobbs, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Dobbs Equity Partners.

BBQVC is comprised of key Corky’s senior management executives along with specially selected private strategic investors.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Quake Lewellyn
Source: Quake Lewellyn reaches plea deal with prosecutors
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
During a recent visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay,...
Visitor finds 4.38-carat diamond at Arkansas park
Deputies arrested a man suspected of breaking into a store and stealing cigarettes.
Store burglary caught on camera, suspect in custody
Jonesboro police arrested Joe Gonzalez, 23, of Jonesboro on suspicion of battery-2nd degree...
Fight with staff at hospital leads to arrest, police say

Latest News

Senators voted to re-refer SB732, sponsored by Sen. Blake Johnson (R-Corning), back to the...
COVID vaccine coercion bill heads back to Senate committee
Dr. Tom Risch at A-State compares the rare Ivory-Billed Woodpecker to the more common Pileated...
Rare woodpecker extinction raises concern for future of other endangered animals
FILE
Osceola receives $2.8 million water grant
Quake Lewellyn
Source: Quake Lewellyn reaches plea deal with prosecutors