FFN Extra Point: Gosnell dominates in 4A-3 opener

The Pirates play 4A-3 football.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
We can’t get every highlight or every game on Fridays, so that means there’s more storylines. The FFN Extra Point takes us to Gosnell.

Floyd Williams accounted for 38 of the Pirates 46 points in the 4A-3 opener. He had 3 rushing touchdowns, 2 touchdown passes, and converted 4 two-point conversions. Cam Williams had 2 picks and a score as Gosnell beat Highland 46 - 8.

You’ll see the Pirates tomorrow on FFN, they’re on the road at Pocahontas.

There’s several ways to reach Region 8 Sports. If you see a great play that we missed, feel free to message or email us. You might see it on a future FFN Extra Point.

Contact Region 8 Sports

Phone: 870-336-1864

Email Chris: chris.hudgison@kait8.com

Email Logan: logan.whaley@kait8.com

Facebook: Region 8 Sports

Facebook: Football Friday Night

Chris on Twitter: @ChrisHudgison

Logan on Twitter: @LoganWhaleyKAIT

Logan on Facebook: Logan Whaley - KAIT

