FFN Extra Point: Gosnell dominates in 4A-3 opener

We can’t get every highlight or every game on Fridays, so that means there’s more storylines. The FFN Extra Point takes us to Gosnell.

Floyd Williams accounted for 38 of the Pirates 46 points in the 4A-3 opener. He had 3 rushing touchdowns, 2 touchdown passes, and converted 4 two-point conversions. Cam Williams had 2 picks and a score as Gosnell beat Highland 46 - 8.

You’ll see the Pirates tomorrow on FFN, they’re on the road at Pocahontas.

There’s several ways to reach Region 8 Sports. If you see a great play that we missed, feel free to message or email us. You might see it on a future FFN Extra Point.

