Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Oct. 1: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’ll be a rainy and humid start to October. Some will continue to see their rain amounts rise while others may not pick up as much over the weekend.

A little bit more sun on Friday helps temperatures return to the 80s as we dodge more showers and storms. We don’t see rain chances drop until Sunday afternoon.

Lower humidity starts to drift in on Monday along with more sunshine. Most stay dry, but a few still may see a few showers. 50s and low 60s in the morning start back on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Zach Holder will have your morning forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

An accused murderer reaches plea deal in Jackson County.

Doctors warn about the dangers of vaccine misinformation to expecting mothers.

Arkansas legislators debate procedures for over 3 hours.

The Arkansas Supreme Court says it won’t allow the state to enforce its ban on mask mandates.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quake Lewellyn
Source: Quake Lewellyn reaches plea deal with prosecutors
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
During a recent visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay,...
Visitor finds 4.38-carat diamond at Arkansas park
Deputies arrested a man suspected of breaking into a store and stealing cigarettes.
Store burglary caught on camera, suspect in custody
Jonesboro police arrested Joe Gonzalez, 23, of Jonesboro on suspicion of battery-2nd degree...
Fight with staff at hospital leads to arrest, police say

Latest News

Senators voted to re-refer SB732, sponsored by Sen. Blake Johnson (R-Corning), back to the...
COVID vaccine coercion bill heads back to Senate committee
Dr. Tom Risch at A-State compares the rare Ivory-Billed Woodpecker to the more common Pileated...
Rare woodpecker extinction raises concern for future of other endangered animals
FILE
Osceola receives $2.8 million water grant
Quake Lewellyn
Source: Quake Lewellyn reaches plea deal with prosecutors