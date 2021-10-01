Oct. 1: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’ll be a rainy and humid start to October. Some will continue to see their rain amounts rise while others may not pick up as much over the weekend.

A little bit more sun on Friday helps temperatures return to the 80s as we dodge more showers and storms. We don’t see rain chances drop until Sunday afternoon.

Lower humidity starts to drift in on Monday along with more sunshine. Most stay dry, but a few still may see a few showers. 50s and low 60s in the morning start back on Tuesday.

News Headlines

An accused murderer reaches plea deal in Jackson County.

Doctors warn about the dangers of vaccine misinformation to expecting mothers.

Arkansas legislators debate procedures for over 3 hours.

The Arkansas Supreme Court says it won’t allow the state to enforce its ban on mask mandates.

