Osceola receives $2.8 million water grant

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A $2.8 million federal grant will help an area town and a local steel industry, with nearly 100 new jobs and $2 billion in investments, officials said Thursday.

The United States Department of Commerce announced that the city of Osceola will be receiving the CARES Act Recovery grant to do water and wastewater improvements in the Mississippi County town.

Officials said in a news release that the grant will provide a key opportunity to help with infrastructure.

“As the steel industry in Northeast Arkansas continues to expand, our infrastructure must keep up,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “This investment in Osceola will help the steelmakers to meet the demand for their product, and it will put a lot of people to work. This is a welcome boost to the region.”

There was no timetable on when work is expected to be done.

