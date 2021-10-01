Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Possible intruder mauled to death by homeowner’s dogs

It’s unclear why Abraha was at the house, but there is evidence that he went inside and...
It’s unclear why Abraha was at the house, but there is evidence that he went inside and encountered several large dogs.(Coweta County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A possible intruder was mauled to death by the homeowner’s dogs, according to investigators with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the homeowner found Alex Abraha dead on the front porch upon returning home.

The medical examiner with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has ruled mauling as the official cause of death.

It’s unclear why Abraha was at the house, but there is evidence that he went inside and encountered several large dogs.

According to investigators, there is no known relationship between Abraha and the homeowner.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quake Lewellyn
Source: Quake Lewellyn reaches plea deal with prosecutors
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
During a recent visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay,...
Visitor finds 4.38-carat diamond at Arkansas park
Deputies arrested a man suspected of breaking into a store and stealing cigarettes.
Store burglary caught on camera, suspect in custody
Jonesboro police arrested Joe Gonzalez, 23, of Jonesboro on suspicion of battery-2nd degree...
Fight with staff at hospital leads to arrest, police say

Latest News

Police said two teen brothers tried to kill their mother and younger brother.
Two teens tried to kill mother and younger brother, police say
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
Police said two teen brothers tried to kill their mother and younger brother.
Teens charged in alleged attempt to kill mother, brother
FILE - In this Sunday, April 28, 2019, file photo, a San Diego County sheriff's deputy stands...
California man gets life sentence for fatal synagogue attack