Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing man

According to the alert, 95-year-old Elmer Roy Quick was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1,...
According to the alert, 95-year-old Elmer Roy Quick was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, on South Manor Drive in Horseshoe Bend.(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Izard County man.

According to the alert, 95-year-old Elmer Roy Quick was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, on South Manor Drive in Horseshoe Bend.

He was wearing blue jeans, a brown plaid button-up long-sleeved shirt, and a red jacket with “Belevista” on the front-left shoulder.

Quick is described as being 5′8″ and weighing 120 pounds with gray, balding hair and hazel eyes.

He might be traveling in a white 2012 Chevy Equinox with license plate USAAOFL.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should immediately call 911 or the Izard County Sheriff’s Office at 870-368-4203.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quake Lewellyn
Source: Quake Lewellyn reaches plea deal with prosecutors
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
Deputies arrested a man suspected of breaking into a store and stealing cigarettes.
Store burglary caught on camera, suspect in custody
During a recent visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay,...
Visitor finds 4.38-carat diamond at Arkansas park
Jonesboro police arrested Joe Gonzalez, 23, of Jonesboro on suspicion of battery-2nd degree...
Fight with staff at hospital leads to arrest, police say

Latest News

Missouri’s child welfare agency does not properly report children who are missing from foster...
Federal report criticizes Missouri foster care system
Governors Mike Parson and Asa Hutchinson joined together on Thursday, September 30 at the...
Missouri, Arkansas governors celebrate historic partnership to complete I-49 connector
Several thousand Missourians who previously were not eligible for Medicaid are expected to seek...
Thousands of additional Missourians eligible for Medicaid
Mempho Music Fest lineup
Three days of music, Mempho Music Fest starts tonight