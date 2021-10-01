Silver Alert issued for missing man

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Izard County man.

According to the alert, 95-year-old Elmer Roy Quick was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, on South Manor Drive in Horseshoe Bend.

He was wearing blue jeans, a brown plaid button-up long-sleeved shirt, and a red jacket with “Belevista” on the front-left shoulder.

Quick is described as being 5′8″ and weighing 120 pounds with gray, balding hair and hazel eyes.

He might be traveling in a white 2012 Chevy Equinox with license plate USAAOFL.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should immediately call 911 or the Izard County Sheriff’s Office at 870-368-4203.

