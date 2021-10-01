Source: Quake Lewellyn reaches plea deal with prosecutors

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The man accused of raping and killing Sydney Sutherland will appear in court Friday after sources say he reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Quake Lewellyn of Jonesboro is charged with capital murder, kidnapping, rape, and abuse of a corpse in the August 2020 death of Sutherland.

A source close to the case who asked not to be identified confirmed Lewellyn will appear in court Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. to enter his plea. The details have not been released, and the deal will not be official until the judge accepts it.

The prosecutor had said he would “absolutely” pursue the death penalty.

Region 8 News will have live team coverage of Friday’s court appearance.

