St. Bernards reports decrease in COVID-19 cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In the last week, St. Bernards Medical Center says it has seen fewer patients admitted with COVID-19.

According to a Friday news release, the seven-day average dropped nearly 9 percent with new admissions falling from 79 to 56 week over week.

“Our overall census continues trending downward,” the release stated.

As of Oct. 1, the hospital is treating 57 COVID-positive patients, 88 percent of whom are unvaccinated.

SBMC is treating 19 COVID patients in its ICU. Of those, only two are vaccinated.

In the last 7 days, the hospital reported 11 more COVID-related deaths.

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 at St. Bernards Medical Center has fallen. (St. Bernards Medical Center)

