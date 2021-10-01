Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Three days of music, Mempho Music Fest starts tonight

Mempho Music Fest lineup
Mempho Music Fest lineup(Mempho Music Fest)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mempho Music Fest hits the stage at the Memphis Botanic Garden tonight to kick off its three day event after a year away due to the pandemic.

Gates open at 3 p.m. for its first night and will conclude with a headlining performance from Widespread Panic this evening at 8:30 p.m.

The event runs from October 1 to October 3 and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 negative test within the last 48 hours is required in order to attend.

The first night’s lineup is as follows:

Mempho Music Fest schedule
Mempho Music Fest schedule(Mempho Music Fest)

The music festival announced that St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was named as the benefitting charity partner of Mempho Music Fest in September, with all proceeds from an auction being donated.

You can see the full schedule of the Mempho Music Fest here.

You can also see a list of frequently asked questions here.

For more information and updates, check Mempho Music Fest’s Facebook page or visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Quake Lewellyn
Source: Quake Lewellyn reaches plea deal with prosecutors
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
Deputies arrested a man suspected of breaking into a store and stealing cigarettes.
Store burglary caught on camera, suspect in custody
During a recent visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay,...
Visitor finds 4.38-carat diamond at Arkansas park
Jonesboro police arrested Joe Gonzalez, 23, of Jonesboro on suspicion of battery-2nd degree...
Fight with staff at hospital leads to arrest, police say

Latest News

Corky’s BBQ in Memphis announces new ownership
Corky’s BBQ in Memphis announces new ownership
Eureka Springs city council discussed changes to the sound ordinance which effects how loud and...
Sound ordinance could lead to changes around Eureka Springs, Ark.
Noise ordinance could lead to changes for Eureka Springs, Ark.
Walt Disney World employees from left, Chuck Milam, Earliene Anderson and Forrest Bahruth...
Disney World opened 50 years ago; these workers never left