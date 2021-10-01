Unemployment rate sees drop in NEA

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The state of Arkansas has seen an increase in jobs in recent months, with officials saying the three largest areas in the state providing a lion’s share of that growth.

According to content partner Talk Business & Politics, Arkansas’ three largest metropolitan areas had nearly 31,000 more people working in August, compared with the same time in 2020.

The job growth made up nearly 70% of the state’s new jobs in August, with officials noting all three areas in Region 8 seeing drops in the unemployment rate.

The Jonesboro area went from 5.8% in Aug. 2020 to 3.2% in August, while Central Arkansas fell from 7.1% in August 2020 to 4% in August.

One of the largest drops in the state was in the Memphis-West Memphis area.

The area, which includes Crittenden County, saw its unemployment rate go from 10.9% in Aug. 2020 to 6.1% in August.

The state’s lowest unemployment rate was in Northwest Arkansas, which had a 2.7% rate.

