Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State University charters first Latinx sorority

Hermandad de Sigma Iota Alpha, Incorporada
Hermandad de Sigma Iota Alpha, Incorporada(KAIT 8)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Five women at Arkansas State University are now the founders of Hermandad de Sigma Iota Alpha, Incorporada, the campus’s first Latinx sorority.

Founders Katheryn Vivar and Gabriela Huerta said it’s a dream come true to see history unfold right before her eyes.

“I feel like it still sometimes hasn’t hit me yet because something so big and something that is well needed here on campus,” Huerta said.

Huerta mentioned the purpose of the existence of this sorority is to educate and create awareness for the Hispanic & Latinx community.

Prior to Sigma Iota Alpha’s presence on campus, there were at least two organizations that catered to the Hispanic and Latinx communities.

“Having SIA has helped me,” Vivar said. “I think it has also helped other Latinas come out and not just go to class and just to their dorms as I did.”

Vivar and Huerta hope to recruit more Latina women to join the organization with support from communities on and off-campus.

“Without the support from everyone,” Vivar said. “We wouldn’t be here.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quake Lewellyn
Source: Quake Lewellyn reaches plea deal with prosecutors
Quake Lewellyn
Lewellyn pleads guilty in Sydney Sutherland murder
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
During a recent visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay,...
Visitor finds 4.38-carat diamond at Arkansas park
Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Friday, Aug. 13, that deputies arrested Sarah Beth Isom...
Sheriff: Teacher sentenced on sexual assault charge

Latest News

Timothy Lee Morgan, 59, Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 29 after he reportedly threatened to blow...
Police: Threat to campus leads to man’s arrest
A Cross County man will spend nearly the next eight years in federal prison after being...
Cross County man sentenced to federal prison in drug case
Housing Authority settles sexual harassment lawsuit with Justice Department, feds say
Amber Alert issued after ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect believed to have abducted...
Amber Alert issued after N.C. ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect believed to have abducted 2-year-old son