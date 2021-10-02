Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Clay County Jail temporarily closed as officials find ways to fix problems

The Clay County Jail in Piggott is temporarily closed as county officials start the process of...
The Clay County Jail in Piggott is temporarily closed as county officials start the process of finding ways to make repairs to the facility.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - The Clay County Jail in Piggott is temporarily closed as county officials start the process of finding ways to make repairs to the facility.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said he sent the county’s 10 inmates to facilities in Greene and Randolph counties after temporarily closing the jail.

The jail issue is also the subject of a special quorum court meeting at 1 p.m., Oct. 2 at the courthouse in Piggott.

Miller said the temporary closure was due to safety concerns and the county having trouble finding employees to work at the jail. The sheriff said the state fire marshal recently did an inspection and found issues with the facility’s fire suppression system.

Right now, everything is in the discussion phase and officials do not know how much it will cost to fix the issue.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quake Lewellyn
Lewellyn pleads guilty in Sydney Sutherland murder
Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Friday, Aug. 13, that deputies arrested Sarah Beth Isom...
Sheriff: Teacher sentenced on sexual assault charge
Quake Lewellyn
Source: Quake Lewellyn reaches plea deal with prosecutors
According to the alert, 95-year-old Elmer Roy Quick was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1,...
Sheriff: Missing man found
Amber Alert issued after ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect believed to have abducted...
Amber Alert issued after N.C. ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect believed to have abducted 2-year-old son

Latest News

Jerry Paul Melvard, 51, of Oil Trough was being held in the Independence County jail awaiting...
Man arrested after surrendering to sheriff in shooting case
Wynne wins, 32-10.
2021 FFN: Wynne Beats Greene County Tech on the Road 32-10 in our Game of the Week
NMCC wins, 34-29
2021 FFN Overtime: New Madrid County Central Beats Kennett 34-29
Check out the video to see who our Player of the Week and the Yarnell's Sweetest Plays of the...
2021 FFN: Week 6 Superlatives (Player of the Week, Yarnell's Sweetest Plays Nominees)