Clay County Jail temporarily closed as officials find ways to fix problems

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - The Clay County Jail in Piggott is temporarily closed as county officials start the process of finding ways to make repairs to the facility.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said he sent the county’s 10 inmates to facilities in Greene and Randolph counties after temporarily closing the jail.

The jail issue is also the subject of a special quorum court meeting at 1 p.m., Oct. 2 at the courthouse in Piggott.

Miller said the temporary closure was due to safety concerns and the county having trouble finding employees to work at the jail. The sheriff said the state fire marshal recently did an inspection and found issues with the facility’s fire suppression system.

Right now, everything is in the discussion phase and officials do not know how much it will cost to fix the issue.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.