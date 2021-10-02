Energy Alert
Cross County man sentenced to federal prison in drug case

A Cross County man will spend nearly the next eight years in federal prison after being sentenced in a federal meth and money laundering case, federal prosecutors said Friday.(Source: Gray News)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cross County man will spend nearly the next eight years in federal prison after being sentenced in a federal meth and money laundering case, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Termaine Ontario Slaughter, 36, of Parkin appeared in federal court Thursday for the sentencing.

Slaughter pleaded guilty in Nov. 2020 on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

He was given 90 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release in the case.

In a media release, federal authorities said the meth ring happened in the Forrest City area from 2014 to 2018.

Prosecutors alleged at the time that Slaughter and another man, Demario Smith, 40, of Southaven, Miss. used drug proceeds to pay for a trucking and rental property business.

“Evidence showed that Slaughter and his associates imported methamphetamine from the Dallas area using couriers who rode the Megabus from Memphis to Dallas and back,” prosecutors said. “The organization also imported methamphetamine from California using the United States mail and other mailing services.”

Smith was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison in May after pleading to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

