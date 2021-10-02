Four Way Soul Food Restaurant provides meals to staff following Memphis school shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Following Thursday’s school shooting in Memphis, students and staff were bused several blocks from the school to Metropolitan Baptist Church on Walker Avenue.

Cummings K-8 students were picked up by parents but teachers had to wait at the church before going back to the school to get their belongings and vehicles.

So, the iconic Four Way restaurant stepped up and provided close to 100 meals for teachers and staff at the church while they waited.

”In this community that is what we do,” said Patrice Bates Thompson, owner of Four Way. “We look out for each other. We take care of each other in times of need. That’s what we’re supposed to do.”

Patrice says the Four Way family is praying for all impacted by the tragic event.

