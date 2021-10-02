Housing Authority settles sexual harassment lawsuit with Justice Department, feds say

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - An area housing authority must pay $70,000 to settle a lawsuit that alleged a former employee sexually harassed a housing authority applicant, violating federal law, federal authorities said Friday.

The suit involves the White River Regional Housing Authority, based in Melbourne, and a former employee, Duane Johnson, officials said.

In a media release, the Justice Department alleged that the housing authority and Johnson violated the Fair Housing Act.

Officials said the applicant, who was living with two young children in a domestic violence shelter, applied for the housing voucher. From there, Johnson was assigned the woman’s case.

“The lawsuit alleges that Johnson sexually harassed the applicant. Specifically, the suit alleges, Johnson touched the applicant without her consent, requested that she provide him with full-frontal nude photographs in exchange for his assistance in finding housing, made graphic descriptions of the poses he wanted for the photographs, made other unwelcome sexual advances and threatened to post nude photographs of the applicant on Facebook if she reported him,” the DOJ said Friday. “Although the Housing Authority later notified the applicant that she could receive a Housing Choice Voucher, the lawsuit alleges that she chose not (to) accept a voucher because she was afraid of Johnson and did not want him to know where she lived.”

Officials said the woman filed a complaint with the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development and that HUD found there was a violation. The woman decided to have the case heard in federal court and the case was referred to DOJ.

As part of the settlement, the housing authority has to pay the $70,000 to the woman, plus adopt and maintain an anti-discrimination policy that has a procedure for complaints. Employees also have to undergo training for the Fair Housing Act and Johnson is permanently barred from being participating in the management of residential rental property and being involved in any public housing program, officials said.

The settlement must still be approved by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

