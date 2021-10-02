Man arrested after surrendering to sheriff in shooting case

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County man is expected to face charges after deputies responded Friday to a shooting in the county, according to Sheriff Shawn Stephens.

Jerry Paul Melvard, 51, of Oil Trough was being held in the Independence County jail awaiting formal charges after an incident Friday.

Stephens said deputies got a call about the Thida Post Office being open and no one being there Friday.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered the building was unattended and the postmaster’s vehicle was at the building,” Stephens said.

Authorities said there was recent history between Melvard and his wife, who works as the postmaster in the small town.

Deputies were able to trace Melvard and his wife to an abandoned house in the county.

“(Deputies) was able to make contact with Jerry Melvard who requested an ambulance for his wife due to a gunshot injury,” Stephens said.

Authorities negotiated with Melvard, who had asked to speak with Stephens.

Stephens went inside the house and was able to speak with Jerry Melvard and helped to get Melvard’s wife released. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, with deputies working with federal postal inspectors and Arkansas State Police.

