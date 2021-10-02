Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Officer struck, killed while conducting crash investigation

Memphis Police Officer struck, killed by 18 wheeler
Memphis Police Officer struck, killed by 18 wheeler(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Police Officer was stuck and killed by an 18 wheeler while conducting a crash investigation.

The investigation had closed all westbound lanes of traffic on I-40 are near North Watkins Street.

Police report that there was a fatal crash and that one man was pronounced dead on the scene.

During the investigation an officer who has been identified as 34-year-old Darrell Adams was hit and fatally injured by an oncoming 18 wheeler.

Adams had been with the Memphis Police Department since April of 2016.

In a statement, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said:

“Today, my heart aches again for the loss of another dedicated servant of our city. I am in deep prayer for our officer’s family and the men and women of the Memphis Police Department.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Quake Lewellyn
Lewellyn pleads guilty in Sydney Sutherland murder
Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Friday, Aug. 13, that deputies arrested Sarah Beth Isom...
Sheriff: Teacher sentenced on sexual assault charge
Quake Lewellyn
Source: Quake Lewellyn reaches plea deal with prosecutors
According to the alert, 95-year-old Elmer Roy Quick was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1,...
Sheriff: Missing man found
Amber Alert issued after ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect believed to have abducted...
Amber Alert issued after N.C. ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect believed to have abducted 2-year-old son

Latest News

The Clay County Jail in Piggott is temporarily closed as county officials start the process of...
Clay County Jail temporarily closed as officials look to address issues
Jerry Paul Melvard, 51, of Oil Trough was being held in the Independence County jail awaiting...
Man arrested after surrendering to sheriff in shooting case
Wynne wins, 32-10.
2021 FFN: Wynne Beats Greene County Tech on the Road 32-10 in our Game of the Week
NMCC wins, 34-29
2021 FFN Overtime: New Madrid County Central Beats Kennett 34-29