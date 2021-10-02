Officer struck, killed while conducting crash investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Police Officer was stuck and killed by an 18 wheeler while conducting a crash investigation.

The investigation had closed all westbound lanes of traffic on I-40 are near North Watkins Street.

Police report that there was a fatal crash and that one man was pronounced dead on the scene.

During the investigation an officer who has been identified as 34-year-old Darrell Adams was hit and fatally injured by an oncoming 18 wheeler.

Adams had been with the Memphis Police Department since April of 2016.

In a statement, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said:

“Today, my heart aches again for the loss of another dedicated servant of our city. I am in deep prayer for our officer’s family and the men and women of the Memphis Police Department.”

