Police: Threat to campus leads to man’s arrest

Timothy Lee Morgan, 59, Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 29 after he reportedly threatened to blow up Arkansas State University, according to police.(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces an October court date after authorities say he threatened to blow up Arkansas State University in September.

Timothy Lee Morgan, 59, of Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 29 after police say he walked up to two A-State students.

“The defendant told the students he wanted to speak to an officer because he had been arrested once on campus and that if he did not speak to an officer he was going to blow up the school,” police said in the probable cause affidavit.

The students then called University Police and Morgan was arrested in the Student Union building.

Morgan was arrested on suspicion of communicating a false alarm and criminal trespass.

Morgan will be arraigned Oct. 29 in circuit court.

During the hearing, District Judge David Boling said Morgan’s case could be assigned to Craighead County Mental Health Court.

