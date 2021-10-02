Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Shelby County Schools thanks nurse who sprang into action following school shooting

Shelby County Schools thanks nurse who sprang into action following school shooting
Shelby County Schools thanks nurse who sprang into action following school shooting(Source: Twitter Dr. Joris Ray)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is showing gratitude to a nurse that sprang into action after a school shooting this week.

73-year-old Karen Taylor is a nurse at Cummings K-8, where the shooting took place Thursday.

Shelby County Schools superintendent, Dr. Joris Ray, says Taylor immediately rushed to the injured student’s side until medics arrived. She helped stop the student’s bleeding.

“I don’t think I’m a hero, I just think I was at the right place at the right time,” said Taylor during an interview. “And I did what was right.

The school district extends its heartfelt appreciation to Taylor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Quake Lewellyn
Lewellyn pleads guilty in Sydney Sutherland murder
Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Friday, Aug. 13, that deputies arrested Sarah Beth Isom...
Sheriff: Teacher sentenced on sexual assault charge
Quake Lewellyn
Source: Quake Lewellyn reaches plea deal with prosecutors
According to the alert, 95-year-old Elmer Roy Quick was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1,...
Sheriff: Missing man found
Amber Alert issued after ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect believed to have abducted...
Amber Alert issued after N.C. ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect believed to have abducted 2-year-old son

Latest News

Wynne wins, 32-10.
2021 FFN: Wynne Beats Greene County Tech on the Road 32-10 in our Game of the Week
NMCC wins, 34-29
2021 FFN Overtime: New Madrid County Central Beats Kennett 34-29
Check out the video to see who our Player of the Week and the Yarnell's Sweetest Plays of the...
2021 FFN: Week 6 Superlatives (Player of the Week, Yarnell's Sweetest Plays Nominees)
Trumann wins, 35-8.
2021 FFN: Trumann Coasts to 35-8 Win Over Highland
Batesville wins, 37-0.
2021 FFN: Batesville Blanks Paragould, 37-0