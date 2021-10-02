Terrapin Derby held in Lepanto

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Lepanto Terrapin Derby is a festival that has been held in Poinsett County every year since 1930.

The festival is a major event for the community and began as a fundraiser for the local American Legion.

Along with the turtle race Saturday, the festival included arts, crafts, food, children’s games, and music.

The festival happens on the first Saturday in October each year on Main Street in downtown Lepanto.

