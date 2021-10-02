Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Terrapin Derby held in Lepanto

The festival was created to fundraise for the community’s needs. (Source: City of Lepanto...
The festival was created to fundraise for the community’s needs. (Source: City of Lepanto Annual Terrapin Derby Facebook)(City of Lepanto)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Lepanto Terrapin Derby is a festival that has been held in Poinsett County every year since 1930.

The festival is a major event for the community and began as a fundraiser for the local American Legion.

Along with the turtle race Saturday, the festival included arts, crafts, food, children’s games, and music.

The festival happens on the first Saturday in October each year on Main Street in downtown Lepanto.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quake Lewellyn
Lewellyn pleads guilty in Sydney Sutherland murder
Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Friday, Aug. 13, that deputies arrested Sarah Beth Isom...
Sheriff: Teacher sentenced on sexual assault charge
Quake Lewellyn
Source: Quake Lewellyn reaches plea deal with prosecutors
According to the alert, 95-year-old Elmer Roy Quick was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1,...
Sheriff: Missing man found
Amber Alert issued after ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect believed to have abducted...
Amber Alert issued after N.C. ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect believed to have abducted 2-year-old son

Latest News

The Clay County Jail in Piggott is temporarily closed as county officials start the process of...
Clay County Jail temporarily closed as officials look to address issues
Memphis Police Officer struck, killed by 18 wheeler
Officer struck, killed while conducting crash investigation
Jerry Paul Melvard, 51, of Oil Trough was being held in the Independence County jail awaiting...
Man arrested after surrendering to sheriff in shooting case
Wynne wins, 32-10.
2021 FFN: Wynne Beats Greene County Tech on the Road 32-10 in our Game of the Week