Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. 11-year-old girl believed to be in S.C.

Abductor David Henderson is pictured on the left and the missing girl, Allison Henderson, is...
Abductor David Henderson is pictured on the left and the missing girl, Allison Henderson, is pictured on the right.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday and is believed to be with her uncle, who is a violent offender, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Allison Paige Henderson, 11, is Caucasian, approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 95 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with butterflies on the back.

Her abductor is believed to be David Neil Henderson, a 38-year-old Caucasian male who is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall with blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.

Henderson was last noticed on Saturday, Oct. 2, and was originally believed to be a runaway.

WBTV reported that a ping of her cell phone was last located at Henderson’s residence.

No contact has been made with either party and it’s believed they may have traveled south from Polk County to Spartanburg County.

They’re believed to be on foot in the area of Ray Blackley Road in Inman, South Carolina.

Emergency services crews are still in the area conducting an active search.

If either subject is seen please call 911 or (828)-894-0187. There is no danger to the public at this time.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clay County Jail in Piggott is temporarily closed as county officials start the process of...
Clay County Jail temporarily closed as officials look to address issues
Jerry Paul Melvard, 51, of Oil Trough was being held in the Independence County jail awaiting...
Man arrested after surrendering to sheriff in shooting case
Timothy Lee Morgan, 59, Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 29 after he reportedly threatened to blow...
Police: Threat to campus leads to man’s arrest
Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Friday, Aug. 13, that deputies arrested Sarah Beth Isom...
Sheriff: Teacher sentenced on sexual assault charge
Quake Lewellyn
Lewellyn pleads guilty in Sydney Sutherland murder

Latest News

A plan to create a two percent prepared food tax in the city of Jonesboro with a goal of...
Council members set to discuss prepared food tax proposal
A major oil spill off the California coast has caused dead birds, fish and oil to wash up at...
Oil company says pipeline shut down after California leak
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Red Wolves beat Georgia Southern 2-1 in overtime on Thursday.
Five-game winning streak ends for Arkansas State soccer