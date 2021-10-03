Council members set to discuss prepared food tax proposal

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A plan to create a two percent prepared food tax in the city of Jonesboro with a goal of creating a sports complex will be on the agenda for council members at their Oct. 5 meeting.

The council’s finance committee voted Sept. 28 to send the proposal to the full council for their review.

Under the plan, the tax would cover the gross revenues on any prepared food or drink sold in “restaurants, cafes, cafeterias, delicatessens, drive-in restaurants, carry-out restaurants, food trucks, catering, markets, convenience stores and other similar establishments.”

The proposal is on its first reading and officials said in a handout that a sports complex could help bring sporting events like youth tennis and cheerleading competitions to the city.

If approved by the council, the tax would start on Jan. 1.

