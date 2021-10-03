Energy Alert
Five-game winning streak ends for Arkansas State soccer

By Mark Taylor - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (KAIT) - A five-game win streak for the Arkansas State women’s soccer team was stopped Sunday afternoon as Louisiana defeated the Red Wolves 2-1.

A-State drops to 5-4-1 on the season and 3-1-0 in Sun Belt play while the victory improved the Ragin’ Cajuns to 5-7-0 overall and 2-2 in league play.

The Ragin’ Cajuns grabbed the 1-0 lead in the ninth minute off a corner kick. Karleen Bedre served the corner kick from the left side that Tatum Beck slotted inside the near post for the tally. A-State leveled the match 15 minutes later on the 33rd career goal by Sarah Sodoma. Olivia Smith won a foot race to the ball just past midfield and served it to the top of the box where Sodoma gathered, struck with her left foot and fired the exquisite kick past the Ragin’ Cajuns keeper to the back of the net.

It was a defensive battle for much of the second half, but the Ragin’ Cajuns grabbed the lead back at 80:28. Coming off a throw in, Bedre was able to gather at the top of the box and slipped the ball inside the right post for the go-ahead goal. A-State was unable to get a chance for a second equalizer as the Ragin’ Cajuns ended the Red Wolves five-game win streak.

A-State goalkeeper Megan McClure finished with three saves while Libby Harper had two saves between the posts for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Louisiana finished with a 9-7 shots advantage, including a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.

The Red Wolves host ULM Thursday at the A-State Soccer Park. First kick is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. For the latest on A-State women’s soccer, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer), Facebook (/AStateSoccer) and Instagram (@astatesoccer).

