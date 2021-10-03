Kennett man arrested in murder of elderly man

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A man is facing first-degree murder and burglary charges after authorities discovered the body of an elderly man this weekend.

According to a media release from Kennett police, Frankie W. Pitts, 49, of Kennett was arrested in connection with the death of Dewey W. Ridings, 76, of Kennett.

Officers got a call around 5 p.m. Saturday about a possible dead body in the 600 block of Jones Street.

Details are scarce.

However, authorities said Pitts is being held in the Dunklin County jail without bond until he appears before a judge.

In addition to the murder and burglary charges, Pitts was arrested on suspicion of two counts of tampering with physical evidence, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

