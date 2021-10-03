Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Kennett man arrested in murder of elderly man

Kennett police arrested a man in connection with the murder of an elderly man this weekend....
Kennett police arrested a man in connection with the murder of an elderly man this weekend. (Source: KFVS)((Source: KFVS))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A man is facing first-degree murder and burglary charges after authorities discovered the body of an elderly man this weekend.

According to a media release from Kennett police, Frankie W. Pitts, 49, of Kennett was arrested in connection with the death of Dewey W. Ridings, 76, of Kennett.

Officers got a call around 5 p.m. Saturday about a possible dead body in the 600 block of Jones Street.

Details are scarce.

However, authorities said Pitts is being held in the Dunklin County jail without bond until he appears before a judge.

In addition to the murder and burglary charges, Pitts was arrested on suspicion of two counts of tampering with physical evidence, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clay County Jail in Piggott is temporarily closed as county officials start the process of...
Clay County Jail temporarily closed as officials look to address issues
Jerry Paul Melvard, 51, of Oil Trough was being held in the Independence County jail awaiting...
Man arrested after surrendering to sheriff in shooting case
Timothy Lee Morgan, 59, Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 29 after he reportedly threatened to blow...
Police: Threat to campus leads to man’s arrest
Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Friday, Aug. 13, that deputies arrested Sarah Beth Isom...
Sheriff: Teacher sentenced on sexual assault charge
Quake Lewellyn
Lewellyn pleads guilty in Sydney Sutherland murder

Latest News

Protestors marched through Downtown Jonesboro to protest abortion legislation made in recent...
Reproductive rights march held in Downtown Jonesboro
$20K raised in walk to end Alzheimer's
Walk to End Alzheimer’s event once again held remotely
Winning schools get free ice cream or a donation to their booster club.
Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week nominees (10/1/21)
Arkansas State set records in five-set win over Troy Saturday.
Red Wolves Raw: Santiago Restrepo Comments After Five-Set Win Over Troy