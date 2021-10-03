Energy Alert
Silver Alert issued for Crittenden County woman

A Silver Alert was issued Saturday for a Covella Williams, a woman missing out of West Memphis.
A Silver Alert was issued Saturday for a Covella Williams, a woman missing out of West Memphis.((Source: Arkansas State Police))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Silver Alert was issued Saturday night for a West Memphis woman.

84-year-old Covella Pearl Williams was reported missing around 2 p.m. Friday out of West Memphis.

She was last known to be at 606 S. Redding Street near the Intersection of Jackson Ave. and S. Redding St.

Williams is 5′05″ and weighs 260 pounds.

She has silver shoulder-length hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black leggings and a white shirt.

Williams may be traveling in a 2009 Black Saturn Vue, license plate 057YQC with Colorado plates.

Anyone with information should call West Memphis Police Department at (870) 735-1210.

