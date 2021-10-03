Energy Alert
Another Round of Rain Expected Mid-week

October 3rd, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
We can’t sound the all-clear from rain chances just yet as another disturbance brings more showers for the middle of the week. We could even see a few showers later this afternoon. Humidity has fallen to where you can’t feel it thanks to a weekend cold front. Temperatures won’t be that cold though, highs still make it to around 80 this afternoon. Rain chances start to increase late Tuesday into Wednesday. Some areas could see around another half-inch through Thursday morning. A few cold-air funnels may show up Wednesday. These rarely touch down and are very weak if they do. No rain chances late this week into the weekend as highs get close to the 90s.

