Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/1/21)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on August 27th, 2021.

Wynne (Cardarion Washington rushing TD)

Nominee #1 is from our Game of the Week. Wynne’s Cardarion Washington takes it outside and to the house. The Yellowjackets beat GCT to move to 4 and 1.

Jonesboro (Rykar Acebo TD pass to Tyrin Ruffin)

Nominee #2 is Jonesboro. Rykar Acebo rifles to Tyrin Ruffin, Ruffin will shed 4 tackles and put 6 on the board. The Golden Hurricane beat Sheridan to start 2-0 in 6A East play.

Nettleton (Orion Pugh pick six)

Nominee #3 is Nettleton. Orion Pugh jumps the route for a pick six. The Raiders beat Brookland to move to 5 and oh.

Manila (Kurt Overton game-tying TD)

Our final nominee is Manila. Kurt Overton takes the toss 49 yards for the game tying touchdown. The Lions beat Corning to move to 4 and 1.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN SUNDAY 4:00PM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)

If you are having issues accessing the embedded poll on this page, you can also vote here.

Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. We’ll announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

