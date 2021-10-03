Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/1/21)

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week(Source: Yarnell's Ice Cream)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on August 27th, 2021.

Wynne (Cardarion Washington rushing TD)

Nominee #1 is from our Game of the Week. Wynne’s Cardarion Washington takes it outside and to the house. The Yellowjackets beat GCT to move to 4 and 1.

Jonesboro (Rykar Acebo TD pass to Tyrin Ruffin)

Nominee #2 is Jonesboro. Rykar Acebo rifles to Tyrin Ruffin, Ruffin will shed 4 tackles and put 6 on the board. The Golden Hurricane beat Sheridan to start 2-0 in 6A East play.

Nettleton (Orion Pugh pick six)

Nominee #3 is Nettleton. Orion Pugh jumps the route for a pick six. The Raiders beat Brookland to move to 5 and oh.

Manila (Kurt Overton game-tying TD)

Our final nominee is Manila. Kurt Overton takes the toss 49 yards for the game tying touchdown. The Lions beat Corning to move to 4 and 1.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN SUNDAY 4:00PM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)

If you are having issues accessing the embedded poll on this page, you can also vote here.

Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. We’ll announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quake Lewellyn
Lewellyn pleads guilty in Sydney Sutherland murder
Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Friday, Aug. 13, that deputies arrested Sarah Beth Isom...
Sheriff: Teacher sentenced on sexual assault charge
Quake Lewellyn
Source: Quake Lewellyn reaches plea deal with prosecutors
Amber Alert issued after ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect believed to have abducted...
Amber Alert issued after N.C. ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect believed to have abducted 2-year-old son
According to the alert, 95-year-old Elmer Roy Quick was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1,...
Sheriff: Missing man found

Latest News

Winning schools get free ice cream or a donation to their booster club.
Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week nominees (10/1/21)
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 27
Football Friday Night | Week 6 Scores - FFN Video Replay »
Wynne wins, 32-10.
2021 FFN: Wynne Beats Greene County Tech on the Road 32-10 in our Game of the Week
NMCC wins, 34-29
2021 FFN Overtime: New Madrid County Central Beats Kennett 34-29