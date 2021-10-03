Energy Alert
Walk to End Alzheimer’s event once again held remotely

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Over 600 communities across the nation joined in on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday, though once again, the Jonesboro walk was held remotely.

Teams were encouraged to walk in small groups around their neighborhoods as the usual presentation and group walk were canceled due to COVID concerns.

Nonetheless, participation didn’t see a drop-off, and the Jonesboro walk had already raised over $20,000 as of Saturday morning.

“Yeah, so actually participation for team member wise, we’re right on track,” said Noelle Richardson, the missions chair for the Jonesboro Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “We were right where we wanted to be so hopefully, there’s going to be a bunch of purple around Jonesboro today. Yeah, we met that goal.”

Those who participated in Saturday’s walk were able to use an app that tracks the user’s steps and fundraising progress.

The app also offers a virtual promise garden presentation and courses with information about Alzheimer’s.

