74th Annual Soybean Festival underway in Portageville, Mo.

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The 74th National Soybean Festival is in full swing this week in Portageville.

There is plenty to do for everyone each night this week as they have a list of events planned out.

We talked with the Chamber of Commerce President Clint Klipfel who said it’s a great opportunity to enjoy a family-friendly, fun environment.

“It’s just nice to see everybody come out to support Portageville and all of our hometown people, but also, people that come from all over our surrounding communities,” Portageville Chamber of Commerce President Clint Klipfel said. “The kids get excited to see all the floats, hear all the bands. It’s just really cool to watch everyone have so much fellowship as a community.”

The 6th annual Portageville’s Got Talent show at the grand stage will be Monday, October 4 at 7 p.m.

The week is filled with other events up until Saturday, including a grand parade, a football game, vendors, food and fun.

You can find more information about these events on the Portageville Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

