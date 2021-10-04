Energy Alert
A-State working to improve mental health

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - October is National Depression Awareness Month, and Arkansas State University is hoping to help both students and the community improve their mental health.

The university’s counseling center has scheduled online events this week to teach those struggling with depression how to battle through it, and to encourage those who are struggling with things like stress and anxiety to get screened so those suffering can begin treatment.

“It can present itself in different ways,” said Pat Glascock, the interim director of A-State’s counseling center. “And people might not even know that actually what they’re experiencing has moved from being stress that would indeed fit the criteria for experiencing depression.”

Glascock said she has been worked with more students over the last two years deal with depression and mental health.

“Even a rock under a steady drip will form a rut or an indention,” Glascock said. “The same is true for us emotionally as we experience a chronic stress.

She said it is easy for people to move from being stressed to depressed.

Glascock said the best first step in the fight against depression is to talk about it with your doctor, or even a spiritual leader like the pastor at your home church.

More information can be found on the Arkansas State University Counseling Center’s website.

