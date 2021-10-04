Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas Senate OKs vaccine exemption process for employers

The Arkansas Senate has advanced a measure that would require an exemption process for workers...
The Arkansas Senate has advanced a measure that would require an exemption process for workers who face a COVID-19 vaccine mandate from their employers.(KARK-TV (custom credit) | Source: KARK-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Senate has advanced a measure that would require an exemption process for workers who face a COVID-19 vaccine mandate from their employers.

The vote Monday came during a special session that was called to redraw the state’s congressional maps.

The measure from Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, says any employer that mandates the vaccine must also offer an exemption process that includes testing or proof of antibodies. If enacted, the requirement would end July 31, 2023, unless it is extended by lawmakers.

Republican lawmakers have filed numerous bills targeting vaccine mandates for the special session, which began last week. The proposals are primarily in response to President Joe Biden’s order requiring workers at businesses with at least 100 employees to get vaccinated or tested regularly.

The discussion over vaccine requirements comes as coronavirus cases continue to decrease in Arkansas. According to Johns Hopkins University, Arkansas had 529.7 new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, which ranks 28th in the country for new cases per capita.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennett police arrested a man in connection with the murder of an elderly man this weekend....
Kennett man arrested in murder of elderly man
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old son as search continues for 'armed and dangerous' Clayton...
N.C. woman wanted for murder arrested in Georgia, abducted child found safe
Jonathan Lindsey suffered burns to his entire body after his truck exploded on Wednesday.
Paragould man’s family seeks help after freak accident
Protestors marched through Downtown Jonesboro to protest abortion legislation made in recent...
Reproductive rights march held in Downtown Jonesboro
Memphis Police Officer struck, killed by 18 wheeler
Officer hit, killed while conducting crash investigation

Latest News

State leaders are hopeful the new law set in place this past Friday, increasing fuel tax in...
Increased Missouri fuel tax set to fund roads and bridges
A new gas tax is now in effect in Missouri and state leaders say they're hopeful it will help...
Road and bridge tax
A plan to create a two percent prepared food tax in the city of Jonesboro with a goal of...
Council members set to discuss prepared food tax proposal
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
‘Everybody is frustrated,’ Biden says as his agenda stalls