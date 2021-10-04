Energy Alert
Former Arkansas State DL Forrest Merrill signs with Chargers

Arkansas State alum and undrafted free agent Forrest Merrill made the Chargers opening day...
Arkansas State alum and undrafted free agent Forrest Merrill made the Chargers opening day roster.(Source: Los Angeles Chargers)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Los Angeles Chargers have signed former Arkansas State defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to its active roster, the team announced Monday.

Merrill, an undrafted free agent, recorded seven tackles and one tackle for a loss for the Chargers in the 2021 NFL Preseason.

The 6-foot, 322-pound lineman made the initial 53-man roster, before being moved to the practice squad early in the season.

The Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night at 7:15 PM on ESPN.

