Former Arkansas State DL Forrest Merrill signs with Chargers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Los Angeles Chargers have signed former Arkansas State defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to its active roster, the team announced Monday.

we've signed Forrest Merrill to our active roster and placed Justin Jones and Kenneth Murray on injured-reserve.



→ https://t.co/P49H2FLxAh pic.twitter.com/Cfj5nZvcFU — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 4, 2021

Merrill, an undrafted free agent, recorded seven tackles and one tackle for a loss for the Chargers in the 2021 NFL Preseason.

The 6-foot, 322-pound lineman made the initial 53-man roster, before being moved to the practice squad early in the season.

The Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night at 7:15 PM on ESPN.

