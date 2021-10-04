Gov. Parson: Mo. to carry out Ernest Johnson’s execution

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson said on Monday the state would carry out the sentence of Ernest Lee Johnson.

Johnson’s execution is scheduled for Tuesday, October 5 at the state prison in Bonne Terre.

“The state is prepared to deliver justice and carry out the lawful sentence Mr. Johnson received in accordance with the Missouri Supreme Court’s order,” Governor Parson said.

Pope Francis joined others, including some lawmakers, in calling on Governor Parson to grant clemency to Johnson.

Johnson was tried and convicted for the murder of three people during a robbery in 1994.

Three juries have reviewed his case and recommended a sentence of death.

According to the governor’s office, Johnson’s claim that he is not competent to be executed has been reviewed and rejected by a jury and the courts six different times, including a unanimous decision by the Missouri Supreme Court.

