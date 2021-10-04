Hospital shares plan to keep morale up

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Many hospitals are still suffering from a shortage of staff, especially nurses.

One common cause is burnout from the constant work through the pandemic.

Hospitals continue to look at ways to keep its staff and help the morale in the hospital stay up.

“So, burnout is something you really have to be proactive with,” said Ty Jones, director of marketing at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.

He said staff at their hospital definitely experienced some range of burnout over the past year.

“I think it got to a point probably where it may have been out of hand,” said Jones. “Where they said I’ve got to take a break, I’ve got to do something for me, or I’m not going to make it to the end of this. I might find a different career.”

Work piled up as COVID cases and hospitalizations fluctuate. Some nurses were quitting the industry or moving to travel nursing.

“We are seeing staff shortages in different departments. Our human resources team has done a great job and getting as many qualified workers as we can,” he said.

Jones said they are using virtual counseling and the grief center to help with the mental health of hospital staff.

He said employees worked together to keep the patient-nurse ratio at a good level, to keep everyone from being worn out.

“Also had staff that helps from the clinic side, who may not be able to do the full roll that an RN would do, but they are able to help in patient care and take some of the pressure off of our RN,” said Jones.

They are also planning for a room that will help staff take a step back from work stress.

“Currently working on a relaxation room that will be available in the coming weeks and that is going to be really nice,” he said.

The room will have massage chairs, plants, and sand therapy.

