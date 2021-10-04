Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Hospital shares plan to keep morale up

By Imani Williams
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Many hospitals are still suffering from a shortage of staff, especially nurses.

One common cause is burnout from the constant work through the pandemic.

Hospitals continue to look at ways to keep its staff and help the morale in the hospital stay up.

“So, burnout is something you really have to be proactive with,” said Ty Jones, director of marketing at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.

He said staff at their hospital definitely experienced some range of burnout over the past year.

“I think it got to a point probably where it may have been out of hand,” said Jones. “Where they said I’ve got to take a break, I’ve got to do something for me, or I’m not going to make it to the end of this. I might find a different career.”

Work piled up as COVID cases and hospitalizations fluctuate. Some nurses were quitting the industry or moving to travel nursing.

“We are seeing staff shortages in different departments. Our human resources team has done a great job and getting as many qualified workers as we can,” he said.

Jones said they are using virtual counseling and the grief center to help with the mental health of hospital staff.

He said employees worked together to keep the patient-nurse ratio at a good level, to keep everyone from being worn out.

“Also had staff that helps from the clinic side, who may not be able to do the full roll that an RN would do, but they are able to help in patient care and take some of the pressure off of our RN,” said Jones.

They are also planning for a room that will help staff take a step back from work stress.

“Currently working on a relaxation room that will be available in the coming weeks and that is going to be really nice,” he said.

The room will have massage chairs, plants, and sand therapy.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennett police arrested a man in connection with the murder of an elderly man this weekend....
Kennett man arrested in murder of elderly man
A crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler has shut down a Northeast Arkansas highway.
Traffic Alert: Train vs. semi crash shuts down highway
Jonathan Lindsey suffered burns to his entire body after his truck exploded on Wednesday.
Paragould man’s family seeks help after freak accident
A Northeast Arkansas woman died Monday when her SUV overturned several times.
Woman killed in rollover crash
Ashley Darlene Walls, 17, and Matthew Allen Morrison, 18, were last seen around 11:30 a.m....
Sheriff’s office searching for 2 missing teens

Latest News

A-State plans depression awareness events
A-State working to improve mental health
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Arkansas Senate has advanced a measure that would require an exemption process for workers...
Arkansas Senate OKs vaccine exemption process for employers
The CDC says to ensure safety, celebrate the holidays virtually with people who live with you...
CDC releases guidelines for holiday travel