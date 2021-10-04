Energy Alert
Jonesboro kicks off College Application Campaign Month

There are several activities planned throughout the month, including a financial aid night that will encourage and assist parents with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.(KAIT-TV)
By Jurnee Taylor
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Education kicked off College Application Month with a Jonesboro rally.

In an effort to encourage students to pursue “educational opportunities” beyond high school, the ADE is partnering with 60 high schools around the state to assist students in applying for college and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

On Monday, students and staff assembled at The Academies at Jonesboro High School to hear more from counselors, as well as Arkansas State University alumni and keynote speaker Charleston Girley. Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver, a 1979 graduate of Jonesboro High School, proclaimed Oct. 4 College Application Campaign Day in Jonesboro.

Several activities are planned this month to help students complete their college applications, including school-wide events and celebrations to build excitement about going to college, and financial aid nights to encourage and assist parents with the FAFSA process.

According to the ADE, these events are even more valuable with the passage of Act 331 of 2021 which requires students to complete the FAFSA in order to be eligible for state scholarships so they can maximize their federal and state aid.

“The next four to six years when you finish on the 14th if you grind it out it will make all the difference in the world what type of life you will have, what type of life your family has, what type of life your children have,” Executive Principal Brad Faught said. “So, stick it out. I promise it will pay off. Your hard work, your grit and grind will pay off.”

