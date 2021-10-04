Energy Alert
Kroger to donate $1M to victims of Collierville mass shooting

(Source: David Waldrop)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fund has been established to benefit those directly impacted by the mass shooting that happened at a Collierville Kroger.

Kroger has pledged to donate $1 million to the Collierville Survivors Fund, which was established by the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis, Kroger Delta Division, and the National Compassion Fund (NCF).

“We care deeply about our associates, customers, and the Collierville community, and that’s why we are seeding the fund with a $1 million donation from The Kroger Co. Foundation,” said Victor Smith, president, Kroger Delta Division. “We are committed to helping those impacted by this heartbreaking tragedy grieve and heal.”

All funds donated will be distributed to the family of the deceased victim, Olivia King, those who were injured and those who were at the store during the shooting and experienced psychological trauma.

The Collierville Survivors Fund will also accept and jointly distribute the money raised through the GoFundMe campaign created by VictimsFirst, along with funds donated to the Collierville Kroger Victim Relief Fund through the ColliervilleTNStrong.com campaign.

Tax-deductible donations can be made online at nationalcompassion.org.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

