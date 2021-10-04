Murder trial postponed again

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge Monday once again postponed the trial of a Poinsett County man accused of murder.

Cameron Wray, 19, of Marked Tree appeared with his attorney in Poinsett County Circuit Court on Oct. 4 to seek a continuance.

Judge Cindy Thyer ordered the motion and plea day to be moved to Dec. 29, with a jury trial starting on Jan. 18, 2022.

This is the second time Thyer has postponed Wray’s trial. In July, his attorney sought and received a continuance until Oct. 4.

Wray and Jordan Ratton were arrested and charged in May 2020 with capital murder and aggravated robbery in the death of Mack Rhoads of Marked Tree.

On Aug. 23, Thyer sentenced Ratton to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Wray remains in the Poinsett County Detention Center in lieu of a $1 million cash-only bond.

